Man in serious condition after being hit by car in Doncaster

A man remains in hospital in a serious condition after being hit by a car in Doncaster.

The 70-year-old was taken to hospital following a collision with a silver Skoda Octavia on the A19 High Street, Bentley, at around 7pm on Monday.

Police closed the road on Monday night. Picture: Tracey Simmons.

He was taken to hospital, where he currently remains in a serious but stable condition.

The driver of the car, a 39-year-old man, was not injured.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 784 of October 8.