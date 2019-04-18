Have your say

A man is in hospital this morning after a late night shooting in a Sheffield suburb.

South Yorkshire Police said the 18-year-old was shot in Oxford Street, Upperthorpe, at 11pm last night.

A police probe is under way into a shooting in Sheffield (Pic: Lee Peace)

He suffered a gunshot wound to his leg but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A huge police cordon is in place this morning, taking in flats and open land on nearby Addy Street.

There is a heavy police presence in Upperthorpe this morning as police officers establish exactly what happened.

It has not yet been revealed whether any arrests have yet been made.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at around 11pm last night to reports that gunshots had been fired on Oxford Street, Sheffield.

“An 18-year-old man has been taken to hospital with a leg wound.

“His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

“Enquiries are ongoing and a cordon has been put in place at the scene.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.