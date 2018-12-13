Man in custody following arson attack at Sheffield Council depot

A man wanted in connected with an arson attack at Sheffield Council contractor Amey’s Olive Grove Depot has been found.

Detectives wanted to speak to 46-year-old Simon Broad after a flammable object was thrown inside the depot at around 6pm on Monday.

Police supplied picture of Simon Broad.

South Yorkshire Police said he was now in police custody.

READ MORE: Sheffield Council vows not to take action against tenants who struggle with rent due to Universal Credit changes

Darren Butt, account director at Streets Ahead, Amey, said it would carry out a review into its security measures following the incident.

He said: “Thanks to the quick actions of our operatives, the fire was extinguished and fortunately none of our employees were injured.The perpetrator fled and the police are investigating.

READ MORE: Barnsley man jailed for life after killing Spice user by stamping on his head

“There is some fire damage to the building but it remans safe for use. “In the meantime, everyone has been reminded to be extra vigilant in and around the depot and to report any suspicious activity immediately.

“Staff safety remains our utmost priority and we will review on- site access in light of this incident.”

READ MORE: HOMELESS AT CHRISTMAS: Sheffield campaign urges residents to think twice before giving money to those on streets

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 646 of December 10.