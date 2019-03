A man has been arrested following reports of a stabbing in Sheffield.

A police cordon has been in place on Badger Road, Woodhouse, since around 7pm on Friday.

Badger Road, Woodhouse. Picture: Google.

Police said a person had suffered neck injuries in an attack.

One nearby resident said somebody had been stabbed.

The cordon is expected to remain in place for some time.