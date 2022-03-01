On Saturday, February 26, police were called at around 1.29pm and responded to reports that a woman aged in her 70s had been the victim of a serious sexual assault in Clifton Bank.

A 31-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of *attempted rape, burglary and a public order offence. He remains in police custody at this time.

Police officers investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses.

There is also an increased police presence in the area in the aftermath of the attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Aneela Khalil-Khan, leading the investigation for South Yorkshire Police, described the incident as ‘incredibly distressing’ for the victim.

She said: “This was an incredibly distressing incident for the victim, who is being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time.

“I also know this will have caused great concern in the local community, but thankfully, incidents like this remain rare.

“There has been an increased police presence in the Clifton area and this will continue as our investigation continues. I would urge anyone who has any concerns to please talk to our officers – they are there to help.

“I would also like to appeal to anyone who may have any information – no matter how small - which could help our investigation to please come forward.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 551 of February 26.

Dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage can be emailed to [email protected], quoting the incident number in the subject line.