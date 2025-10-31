Man in court over cannabis grow after police and immigration officers visit home on Sheffield estate
On Tuesday, October 28, officers from South Yorkshire Police, supported by colleagues from the Home Office, attended an address in Shiregreen.
There, they discovered a cannabis grow.
Subsequently, a man in his 30s was arrested and charged with producing a controlled drug as well as abstracting electricity without authority.
He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on October 29 and has been remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Crown Court next month.
A spokesperson for Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Officers supported Immigration officers at an address in Shiregreen.
“A male in his 30s was arrested and subsequently charged with cultivation of cannabis following the discovery of a cannabis grow at the address.”