Man in court over cannabis grow after police and immigration officers visit home on Sheffield estate

Finn Smith
By Finn Smith

Senior Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2025, 08:30 GMT
Drug farm uncovered in Sheffield
A man has been charged over a cannabis grow after police and immigration officers visited a home on a Sheffield estate.

On Tuesday, October 28, officers from South Yorkshire Police, supported by colleagues from the Home Office, attended an address in Shiregreen.

Most Popular

There, they discovered a cannabis grow.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

South Yorkshire Police found a cannabis grow in Sheffield after attending an address with the aid of immigration enforcement.placeholder image
South Yorkshire Police found a cannabis grow in Sheffield after attending an address with the aid of immigration enforcement. | Sheffield North East NPT

Subsequently, a man in his 30s was arrested and charged with producing a controlled drug as well as abstracting electricity without authority.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sign up to our Whatsapp here

He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on October 29 and has been remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Crown Court next month.

A spokesperson for Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Officers supported Immigration officers at an address in Shiregreen.

“A male in his 30s was arrested and subsequently charged with cultivation of cannabis following the discovery of a cannabis grow at the address.”

Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice