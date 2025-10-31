A man has been charged over a cannabis grow after police and immigration officers visited a home on a Sheffield estate.

On Tuesday, October 28, officers from South Yorkshire Police, supported by colleagues from the Home Office, attended an address in Shiregreen.

There, they discovered a cannabis grow.

South Yorkshire Police found a cannabis grow in Sheffield after attending an address with the aid of immigration enforcement. | Sheffield North East NPT

Subsequently, a man in his 30s was arrested and charged with producing a controlled drug as well as abstracting electricity without authority.

He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on October 29 and has been remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Crown Court next month.

A spokesperson for Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Officers supported Immigration officers at an address in Shiregreen.

“A male in his 30s was arrested and subsequently charged with cultivation of cannabis following the discovery of a cannabis grow at the address.”