Man identified after two teenage girls sexually assaulted in Sheffield

Police say they have identified a man who was the subject of a CCTV appeal after two teenage girls were sexually assaulted in Sheffield.

Police yesterday issued image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the two reported sexually assaults, both of which happened in Gleadless.

Photo: South Yorkshire Police.

At around 3.15pm on Wednesday, April 24, it is reported that a 13-year-old girl walking in the Gleadless Road area was approached from behind by a man unknown to her.

READ MORE: Two teenage girls sexually assaulted in Sheffield suburb – police issue CCTV image of man

The man is then said to have sexually assaulted her before running off in the direction of Myrtle Springs.

Officers believe this incident is linked to a second they are investigating.

An 18-year-old woman is reported to have been sexually assaulted on Sunday 21 April at 2.20pm, also in the Gleadless area.

Officers say they have now identified the man in yesterday’s appeal and would like to thank everyone who shared their appeal.