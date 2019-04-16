Have your say

A man is wanted by the police over a dancefloor attack in a Chesterfield pub which left another man with facial injuries.

Derbyshire Police said violence flared on the dancefloor of the Victoria pub in Knifesmithgate at around 10.30pm on Saturday, March 30.

Do you know this man?

A 30-year-old man, who was on the dancefloor of the pub, was punched and suffered facial injuries.

Police officers investigating the incident have released a CCTV image of a man they believe could hold vital information about the incident.

Call PC Ryan Gill at Derbyshire Police on 101.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.