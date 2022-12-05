Man hospitalised after being stabbed multiple times as South Yorkshire Police hunt group of suspects

Launching a public appeal today (Monday, December 5), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At around 6.30pm on Wednesday, November 30, it is reported that a 23-year-old man was approached by a group of men on Warwick Street (in Rotherham town centre) who assaulted him.

“The 23-year-old was stabbed multiple times and suffered injuries to his arm and chest. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

“The suspects were all reported to be wearing dark clothing, and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may hold CCTV footage of the assault, or information about those involved.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force, using webchat, their online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 795 of November 30, 2022.

If you have CCTV footage, you can email this to [email protected] and put the incident number in the subject line.

Access webchat and the online portal here.