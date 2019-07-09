Man held by police following reports of 'machete attack’ in Sheffield street
A man has been detained by police following reports of a ‘machete attack’ in a Sheffield street.
By Dan Windham
Tuesday, 09 July, 2019, 14:56
Police said officers were called to Upwell Street, Grimesthorpe, at around 1.30pm on Tuesday following reports of ‘a man in possession of a knife’.
Upwell Street, at the junction of Birdwell Road and up to the Attercliffe junction of Hollywell Lane, has been closed due to the incident.
Emergency services remain at the scene and the road remains closed while officers carry out enquiries.
South Yorkshire Police said the incident was not thought to be terrorism related.