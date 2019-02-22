Man held after crash in Rotherham

A man has been arrested after three vehicles were involved in a crash in Rotherham this morning.

A Ford Fiesta, a Volkswagen Passat and a Ford Transit panel van were in a collision on Laughton Common Road, Laughton, at around 5.15am.

Laughton Common Road, Laughton. Picture: Google

No-one was seriously injured in the incident but the man, thought to have been driving the Fiesta, has been arrested.

He remains in custody.

Anyone with any informaiton should call police on 101, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.