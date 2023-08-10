News you can trust since 1887
Man from Sheffield known as 'Little Ronnie' wanted by police in connection to two burglaries and motor theft

Officers in Sheffield are appealing to the public for help to find wanted man Ronnie Coleman.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 10th Aug 2023, 14:10 BST

Ronnie Coleman, also known as ‘Little Ronnie’, aged 20, of Lister Avenue, Sheffield, is wanted in connection with two burglaries in Sheffield and a theft of a motor vehicle in Doncaster.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Coleman recently, or knows where he may be staying.

Ronnie Coleman, known as 'Little Ronnie' is wanted by police in connection to two burglaries in Sheffield, and a theft of a motor vehicle in Doncaster.
Coleman has links to Manor, Woodthorpe and Beighton areas of Sheffield.

Anyone who sees Coleman is advised not to approach him but instead call South Yorkshire Police on 101. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact the police on their online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 318 of 10 August 2023.

Alternatively, you can anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

