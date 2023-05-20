Man from Rotherham faces 11 charges over historical sex abuse of a child including rape

A man from Rotherham accused of multiple historical sex offences against a child has been remanded in custody after appearing at court.

National Crime Agency officers working on Operation Stovewood have charged a man with 11 offences relating to allegations of abuse dating back to 2002.

Adam Ali, 42, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates yesterday (Friday, May 19) charged with four counts of rape, three counts of indecent assault, and four counts of unlawful sexual activity with a child.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court, which is expected to be on June 16.

The charges relate to alleged offences committed against the same victim who was aged between 12 and 14 at the time.

Ali, formerly of Rotherham, was arrested by NCA officers yesterday, Thursday May 18, at his home address in Greenwich, south London.