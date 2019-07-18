Man found in possession of large quantity of drugs outside Sheffield supermarket
A man has been arrested at a Sheffield supermarket after he was found to be in possession of a large quantity of illegal drugs.
The man was arrested last night at the Tesco Extra store in Spital Hill on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.
Acting on intelligence gathered by the Burngreave officers, the man was located at the top of the steps close to the supermarket entrance.
The man ran after officers attempted to stop and search him, but he was successfully detained a short distance away.
On being searched, a large quantity of Class B drugs of different forms were found in the man’s bag.
The man was interviewed, charged with drug offences and remanded to appear at Sheffield Magistrates court this morning.
The Burngreave team said the arrest – the fifth in four days – was a testament to the 'hard work the team are putting into drug related crime in this area’.