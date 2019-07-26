Man found dead with extensive injuries on Sheffield wasteland identified by police
A man found dead on wasteland in Sheffield with extensive injuries has today been identified as Manchester man, Nadeem Qureshi.
The body of Mr Qureshi, aged 40, was found at about 7.15pm on Wednesday July 24, on Station Road in Deepcar.
A post-mortem examination carried out yesterday (Thursday, July 25) concluded that he died as a result of multiple injuries.
Detective Chief Inspector James Axe, investigating, said: “Mr Qureshi’s family are being supported by specially trained officers and they have today released this picture of their son.
“They have asked that their privacy is respected and they are left alone at this incredibly difficult time as they try to come to terms with what has happened.
“Two men, aged 30 and 48-years-old, who were arrested yesterday (Thursday 25 July), both on suspicion of murder, remain in police custody.
“Our enquiries are today continuing and are developing at pace. Officers remain in the area, and a cordon is still in place on Station Road. We expect to release it later today.
“If you have any information relating to Mr Qureshi’s death, please don’t hesitate to contact us. Speak to an officer in the area or contact us on one of the numbers below.”
Anyone with information that could assist officers with their enquiries is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 831 of 24 July 2019.