A man is fighting for life in a Sheffield hospital after his car was involved in a collision with a bus.

The 21-year-old was behind the wheel of a silver Vauxhall Corsa which was involved in collision with a Stagecoach East Midlands bus on Southgate, Eckington, at around 7.40am on Wednesday.

A bus and car were involved in a serious collision om Southgate, Eckington

Paramedics and an air ambulance were deployed to the scene and the injured motorist was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield with life threatening injuries.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage showing the two vehicles in the area immediately before the incident.

Call 101 and quote 19*168524 and the officer in the case, DC Richard Howiss.