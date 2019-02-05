Man fighting for life after attack near Rotherham roundabout

Detectives investigating an attack in Rotherham which left a man critically injured have appealed for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Officers were called to Midland Road at its junction with Garden Street, Masbrough, at 6.25pm yesterday following initial reports that a man had been involved in a collision.

Midland Road at the junction with Garden Street, Masbrough. Picture: Google.

But South Yorkshire Police said an assessment of his injuries at hospital indicated that the 39-year-old man had been seriously assaulted.

He remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Anyone with any dashcam footage or information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 666 of February 4.