Man facing life sentence after becoming second person to be found guilty of Sheffield dad's murder

A 50-year-old man is facing a life sentence for the murder of a Sheffield dad stabbed to death in the street, after jurors found him guilty just a few moments ago.

42-year-old Anthony Sumner suffered fatal injuries during an attack carried out on Windy Lane, Manor on July 29, 2021 in which he was stabbed and attacked with a machete.

Richard Sampson, of Prince of Wales Road, near Woodthorpe, Sheffield has been on trial at Sheffield accused of Mr Sumner’s murder since Monday, March 20, 2023, after denying the offence. The jury of six men and six women returned a unanimous guilty verdict earlier this afternoon (Thursday, March 30) following 25 hours and 55 minutes of deliberation.

A boy, now aged 17, who cannot be named due to a reporting restriction preventing the press from publishing his identity, was found guilty of Mr Sumner’s murder on June 30, 2022 at the conclusion of the first trial relating to Mr Sumner’s murder at Sheffield Crown Court. They also found him guilty of a second charge of possessing an offensive weapon.

Anthony Sumner was stabbed to death on Windy House Lane, Manor, Sheffield

Sampson went on trial accused of murder alongside the boy in June 2022, however jurors failed to reach a verdict in relation to him. Prosecutors successfully sought a retrial, or second trial, for Sampson, which began last week.

Judge Peter Kelson KC is now due to sentence Sampson and the boy for Mr Sumner’s murder in a hearing scheduled to take place at Sheffield Crown Court tomorrow (Friday, March 31).

Discharging the jury in the second trial, Judge Kelson thanked them for their ‘fortitude’ and ‘dedication’.

Judge Kelson described jury service as the last remaining form of ‘conscripton,’ adding: “You get asked to come to court and get plunged into heavy stuff. You read about it in the papers but don’t expect it [jury service] will happen to you.”

After the boy was convicted of Mr Sumner’s murder last year, Star court reporter, Jon Cooper, submitted an application for the reporting restriction protecting his identity to be lifted. Judge Kelson is due to consider the application during tomorrow’s hearing.

In tributes paid after his death, Mr Sumner was described as a ‘loved’ son, brother, dad, grandad and grandson.