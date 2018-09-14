Man exposed himself to 13-year-old girl and tried to lure her into van in Doncaster

Police in Doncaster investigating an incident in which a man indecently exposed himself have released an e-fit image of a man they want to identify.

Sometime between 7.45-8pm on Sunday 9 September, a 13-year-old girl was walking along Poplar Road when a white van stopped alongside her.

Police have issued this e-fit

The driver of the van, described by the victim as in his 40s and chubby, is then said to have indecently exposed himself to the girl before requesting she get into the van.

When she refused, he drove away from the area at speed.

Police want to hear from anyone who may recognise the man in the e-fit image. Can you help? If you know who he might be, or have any information, please call 101 quoting incident number 831 of 9 September 2018.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.