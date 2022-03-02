Man due in court in Sheffield over sex attack on woman in her 70s

A man is due in court in Sheffield today accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her 70s.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 8:16 am

Monjur Khan, aged 31, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning in connection with a sexual assault on Clifton Bank in the Wellgate area of Rotherham last Saturday afternoon.

Read More

Read More
South Yorkshire crime rate: New figures suggest crime down but drug offences on ...

Police officers were deployed to the road at 1.29pm in response to reports that a woman aged in her 70s had been the victim of a sexual assault.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Monjur Khan is due in court in Sheffield today over a sex attack on a woman in her 70s

Khan, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, has been charged with sexual assault; attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle with intent and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.

He has been remanded in custody.

MORE: The biggest cases at Sheffield Crown Court, as knifeman, spade attacker and booze-fuelled thug are sentenced