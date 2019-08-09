Man due in court after car hits wall in late night Doncaster road smash
A motorist is due in court later this month after his car smashed into a wall in an early hours crash in a Doncaster village.
By Darren Burke
Friday, 09 August, 2019, 13:27
Emergency services were called to Sprotbrough Road, Sprotbrough shortly before 4am on Sunday following reports that a car had left the road and hit a wall.
The driver of the Vauxhall Zafira Club - a 30-year-old man from Doncaster - was taken to hospital by ambulance but later released following the incident at 3.43am.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Following his release from hospital the driver was charged with failing to provide a specimen.
He is due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court at the end of August.