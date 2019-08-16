Man due in court after being found with £3,000 of heroin and crack cocaine in Sheffield city centre
A Sheffield man is due in court tomorrow after being found with £3,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine in Sheffield city centre.
31-year-old Osman Bakri has been charged with possession with intent to supply after being stopped by officers from Sheffield’s proactive policing team.
Officers stopped a vehicle off Rockingham Street just before 1pm today after the vehicle initially failed to stop.
The driver was detained and a search was conducted with officers recovering £3000 of class A drugs from Bakri of Flockton Court.
He was charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine and has been remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court tomorrow (Saturday).