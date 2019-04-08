Man driving stolen car arrested while travelling on Sheffield Parkway

A man has been arrested after police were alerted to a stolen vehicle travelling in Sheffield.

Officers from the South Yorkshire Police Operational Support unit were alerted to the stolen car travelling on the Sheffield Parkway towards the M1 on Monday.

After receiving the alert, a number of police vehicles travelled from their base at the Operations Complex on to the Parkway and quickly sighted the stolen car.

Traffic officers were then able to swiftly box in the car, before detaining the driver.

Posting on Facebook, South Yorkshire Police Operational Support said: “One male was detained on suspicion of theft of the vehicle and possession of a controlled drug.

“He is currently in an room without a view in Shepcote Lane Custody Suite. The vehicle was not damaged and will be returned to its rightful owner in due course.”