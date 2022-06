Police said its off-road team officers attended reports of two off-road bikes doing wheelies down Richmond Road.

The officers, who spotted them as they turned onto Richmond Heights, singled one of the bikes suspecting it to be stolen.

Following a chase, the rider ditched the bike running off because he couldn’t get through the A Frame.

The bike had been stolen from Matilda Street Sheffield City Centre on the 19th May 22.