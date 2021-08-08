Man dies after being found collapsed on Sheffield street

Emergency services were called last night, Saturday, August 7, at around 10.45pm, to reports of a man collapsed on Blackstock Road in Gleadless.

A police spokeswoman said the man was found lying on the path not breathing and was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead at 11.35pm.

She added that his death was being treated as unexplained and not suspicious.

Blackstock Road in Gleadless, Sheffield, where a man was found dead on Saturday night (pic: Google)

One resident living nearby said they had heard there was a shooting or a stabbing but police have confirmed that it was neither.

Police were also unable to give an approximate age for the man, whose identity has yet to be confirmed.

A cordon remained in place this morning.

The man was found close to the junction with Ironside Road.