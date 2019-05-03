Man died after being hit by lorry he was a passenger in just moments earlier on Sheffield street

A man has died after being hit by a lorry he had got out of and was walking alongside on a Sheffield street.

The 25-year-old was hit by a white DAF tipper truck on Catley Road, Darnall, at around 7.15am on Friday.

Catley Road, Darnall. Picture: Google

Police said the man, a passenger in the truck, had got out of the vehicle and was walking alongside it when the collision happened.

Emergency services attended but the man suffered significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

An investigation is underway and officers are asking anyone who saw the collision or the moments prior to the collision to call polie on 101, quoting incident 160 of May 3.