Man dead after crash on Sheffield estate

A man has died following a crash on a Sheffield estate.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to Atlantic Road, Lowedges, at around 12.35pm on Saturday.

Atlantic Road, Lowedges. Picture: Google

Police said a vehicle hit a parked car and the driver was taken to the Northern General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police added the man’s family had been informed and were being supported by specially trained officers.

It is understood the man may have fallen ill at the wheel.

An eyewitness said: “I heard the bang and went outside.

“The crash wasn’t too bad but the man ended up going through a fence and onto grassland.

“ He went away in an ambulance but the air ambulance crew said he had sadly died.”