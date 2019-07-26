Man charged with stealing cash and alcohol in break-in at bar and restaurant
A man has been charged after a break-in at a bar and restaurant in which alcohol and cash were taken.
By Dan Hayes
Friday, 26 July, 2019, 21:00
Mark Petruska, 27, of no-fixed-address, has been charged with one count of burglary over the incident which happened in the early hours of Tuesday, July 23 on Wellington Street in Barnsley town centre.
Alcohol and cash was found to have been taken by officers who responded to the incident, who shortly after detained a man and recovered the stolen property.
Petruska appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 24 where he has been remanded to appear again on Monday, July 29.