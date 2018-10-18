Man charged with murder after Sheffield stabbing victim dies of injuries

A man originally arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing on the streets of Sheffield has now been charged with murder after the victim died of his injuries.

Danny Trotter, 24, of no fixed abode, was previously charged in connection with the stabbing of Gavin Singleton on Walkley Lane, Hillsborough, at around 12.20am on Saturday, September 23.

Police at the scene on the day of the incident. Pic: Steve Ellis.

Mr Singleton was taken to hospital but died on Saturday, October 6.

A post-mortem examination concluded that he died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.

A 29-year-old man was also injured during the incident, suffering a single stab wound. He was taken to hospital for treatment but released shortly afterwards.

Trotter is also charged with section 18 wounding, the supply of controlled drugs and possession of an offensive weapon and remains in custody.