Man charged with murder after man dies in Sheffield hospital
A man has been charged with the murder of a man who died in a Sheffield hospital three weeks after he was attacked.
Phillip Allen suffered serious head injuries in an alleged assault which took place on Birchover Court, Highfield Lane in Chesterfield, on Thursday, 27 June.
He was taken to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield where he remained until he died on Wednesday, 17 July.
Jordan Maltby, aged 26, of Gloucester Road, Chesterfield, has been charged with murder and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court today (Saturday, July 17).
A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has now been released on bail.
Anyone with information which may assist police with their enquiries is asked to contact Derbyshire police on 101, quoting reference number 19000333851.