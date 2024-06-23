Man charged with murder after death of woman on Herringthorpe Valley Road, Rotherham
and live on Freeview channel 276
South Yorkshire Police say they have charged a man following the death of a 53-year-old woman who was pronounced dead at a house on Herringthorpe Valley Road on Friday evening.
A section of the street was closed on Friday afternoon, and a cordon remained around the property yesterday, but police say the cordon has now been removed
Police said in a statement this evening: “Laurence Ward, 57, of Herringthorpe Valley Road, Rotherham, has been charged with murder. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrate's Court tomorrow (Monday June 24).”
Police are still appealing for information.
Anyone with information is asked to report online on the South Yorkshire Police website, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 878 of June 21, 2024.
They can also can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the Crimestoppers website