Man charged with drink-driving after car lands on roof in Barnsley
A man has been charged with drink-driving after a car landed on its roof in Barnsley.
Thursday, 27 June, 2019, 16:21
This photo shows the aftermath of a crash on Chapel Street, in Birdswell, last night, at around 11.30pm.
Rodek Novotny has been charged following the incident with driving over the prescribed limit, driving without insurance, driving whilst disqualified and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
Police said the 38-year-old, of Hartington Road, Rotherham, is due to appear in court tomorrow.