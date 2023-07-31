News you can trust since 1887
Michael Kidd Doncaster: Man charged with attempted murder and sexual assault over attack on woman in her 80s

The suspect will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on August 1.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 31st Jul 2023, 14:46 BST
Michael Kidd has been charged with attempted murder and sexual assaultMichael Kidd has been charged with attempted murder and sexual assault
A man has been charged with attempted murder and sexual assault after a woman in her eighties was attacked in Doncaster.

A man has been charged with attempted murder and sexual assault after a woman in her 80s was targeted in DoncasterA man has been charged with attempted murder and sexual assault after a woman in her 80s was targeted in Doncaster
Police were called in after a woman was treated in hospital for a number of injuries consistent with a serious assault on Saturday, July 22.

Michael Kidd, 35, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on August 1.

The assault is alleged to have taken place on the evening of Wednesday, July 19, at an address in the Balby area of the city.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection to the incident. He remains on police bail.

Anyone with information should call 101, and quote incident number 282 of July 22.

