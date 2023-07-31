The suspect will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on August 1.

Michael Kidd has been charged with attempted murder and sexual assault

A man has been charged with attempted murder and sexual assault after a woman in her eighties was attacked in Doncaster.

Police were called in after a woman was treated in hospital for a number of injuries consistent with a serious assault on Saturday, July 22.

Michael Kidd, 35, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on August 1.

The assault is alleged to have taken place on the evening of Wednesday, July 19, at an address in the Balby area of the city.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection to the incident. He remains on police bail.