Man charged with attempted murder after Sheffield city centre stabbing, reveal police

Sheffield Central neighbourhoods inpector Ali Bywater revealed in her July newsletter this week that 31-year-old Matthew Parsley has been charged following the incident which happened on June 9 on Norfolk Street.

She said: “A 22 year old man suffered a stab wound to his abdomen.”

"Matthew Parsley, 31 years old, of Oversley Street, has been charged with attempted murder and is remanded in custody pending his next court appearance.”