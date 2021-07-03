Man charged with attempted murder after Sheffield city centre stabbing, reveal police
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Sheffield city centre, police have revealed.
Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 8:17 am
Sheffield Central neighbourhoods inpector Ali Bywater revealed in her July newsletter this week that 31-year-old Matthew Parsley has been charged following the incident which happened on June 9 on Norfolk Street.
She said: “A 22 year old man suffered a stab wound to his abdomen.”
"Matthew Parsley, 31 years old, of Oversley Street, has been charged with attempted murder and is remanded in custody pending his next court appearance.”