Man charged with assault following attack in Meadowhall
A 44-year-old man has been charged after a reported assault at Meadowhall shopping centre, Sheffield, on Friday (24 September).
Police were called at 6.55pm to reports of a disturbance. One man was taken to hospital with a minor puncture wound to his leg.
Olaf Nazim, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of assault, two counts of possessing an offensive weapon, possessing a bladed article and criminal damage.
He has been remanded into custody to appear before Sheffield Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday 27 September).
Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses to the incident who have yet to come forward.
You can call 101 or submit information online using the online portal or live chat, quoting incident 786 of 24 September.
Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.