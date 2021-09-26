Man charged with assault following attack in Meadowhall

Police were called at 6.55pm to reports of a disturbance. One man was taken to hospital with a minor puncture wound to his leg.

Olaf Nazim, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of assault, two counts of possessing an offensive weapon, possessing a bladed article and criminal damage.

He has been remanded into custody to appear before Sheffield Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday 27 September).

The incident took place in Meadowhall on the evening of September 24.

Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses to the incident who have yet to come forward.

You can call 101 or submit information online using the online portal or live chat, quoting incident 786 of 24 September.