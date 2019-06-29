Man charged with assault after baby airlifted to hospital
A man has today been charged with assault after a baby was seriously injured.
A two-month-old boy was airlifted to hospital with head injuries after emergency services were called to an address on Steward Gate, in Bamford, close to the Ladybower Reservoir in the Hope Valley, on Thursday afternoon.
Police today said the child remained in hospital, where he was in a ‘critical’ condition.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Anton Shields, who was arrested on Thursday, was this morning charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent.
The 37-year-old, of Hardwick Crescent, Buxton, was due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court in Derby this morning.
Derbyshire Constabulary said officers are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the force on 101, quoting the reference code 19*333514.