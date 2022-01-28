Givanni Bearder, 23, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of arson after the Sheaf Hotel on Bramall Lane was allegedly set alight on August 24 and September 5, 2021.

Bearder was arrested on January 19, 2022, and remains in custody. He will appear at court on February 21.

In both incidents, the occupants of the Sheaf Hotel were inside and in bed but nobody was injured.

