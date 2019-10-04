Man charged over robbery at Doncaster area food and wine store

A man has been charged following a robbery at a Doncaster area food and wine store.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 4th October 2019, 16:18 pm
Police were called to the Khela Food and Wine Store on Doncaster Road, Goldthorpe on Monday following reports of a robbery, where it is believed a quantity of cigarettes and cash was taken.

Andrew Case, of no fixed abode, has been charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

The man was arrested following a robbery at Khela Food and Wine.

Following an appearance at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, he has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 30 October.