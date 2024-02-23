Man charged with indecent exposure at Agden Reservoir in Sheffield
He will appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court in April
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has been charged with five counts of indecent exposure after alleged incidents at a popular Sheffield beauty spot.
In August 2023, police were made aware of information circulating online claiming a man had indecently exposed himself to people at Agden Reservoir.
Chadd Jarvis, of Dorothy Road, Hillsborough, has been conditionally bailed and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court on April 19 2024.