Man charged with indecent exposure at Agden Reservoir in Sheffield

He will appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court in April
By David Walsh
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 18:15 GMT
A man has been charged with five counts of indecent exposure after alleged incidents at a popular Sheffield beauty spot.

In August 2023, police were made aware of information circulating online claiming a man had indecently exposed himself to people at Agden Reservoir.

Chadd Jarvis, of Dorothy Road, Hillsborough, has been conditionally bailed and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court on April 19 2024.

