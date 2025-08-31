A man has been charged following a shooting in Rotherham this week.

Edison Muliaj, aged 29, of Rotherham, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning over the incident.

Police cordon: Broom Road had a heavy police presence after reports of a shooting on Thursday

He is charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, violent disorder and possession of a knife or bladed article in a public place.

Muliaj has been remanded into custody.

He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on September29.

Armed officers were called to Broom Road at 4.47pm on Thursday, August 28 after reports of gunshots.

Evidence consistent with a firearms discharge was found at the scene.

A 33-year-old man arrested last week on suspicion of possession of a firearm has been released on police bail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police are urging anyone with information to call 101 or report online.

The reference number is 678 of August 28, 2025.