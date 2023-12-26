Teenager charged with attempted murder after police incident involving weapon in Sheffield city centre on Friday

A man has been charged with attempted murder, after an alleged incident involving a gun in which brought Sheffield city centre to a halt on Friday.

It comes after armed police were seen near Bank Street, near the jobcentre, and outside McDonald's on High Street on Friday afternoon (December 22).

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement that an 18-year-old man had now been charged in connection with the incident.

They said in the statement: "Mohammed Islam, of Fairfax Rise, has been charged with Sections 16 and 16A of the Firearms Act and attempted murder. He's been remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ on 26 December.

"The charges relate to our armed officers being called to a disturbance on Bank Street at 2.10pm on Friday.

"No one was seriously injured.