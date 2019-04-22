A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a hit-and-run in Rotherham.

Fifteen-year-old Ryan Durkin was hit on Brinsworth Lane by a stolen car, which failed to stop at the scene, police said.

Brinsworth Lane in Rotherham (pic: Google)

He was taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition, following the crash which happened on Friday, at around 11pm.

A silver BMW was reportedly travelling at high speed along Brinsworth Lane, heading towards Brinsworth Road, and had passed the junction with Poplar Drive when it hit the young pedestrian.

A black Seat Ibiza then hit the teenager as he lay in the road.

South Yorkshire Police said Ryan’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Mitchell Hughes has been charged with causing a serious injury through dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

The 24-year-old, of no fixed address, has also been charged with aggravated burglary, possession of an offensive weapon and section 18 wounding, which relate to a previous incident on Friday, April 12, when the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was stolen.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Berry, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a shocking incident that I know has been deeply upsetting for not only Ryan’s family and friends but also those who live in the area around Brinsworth Road, and in the wider community.

“Ryan’s loved ones are devastated. This is a situation nobody wants somebody they care about to be in.

“I am pleased that we have been able to identify, arrest and charge Mitchell Hughes, but our investigation doesn’t stop there.

“If you have any information that may help our enquiries, I urge you to please come forward and help us give Ryan’s family the answers they need.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1099 of April 19. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.