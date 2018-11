A man is due to appear in court tomorrow charged with breaching a criminal behavour order and beggin in Sheffield city centre.

Jamie Rose, 40, of Charter Row, Sheffield, has been charged with two breaches of his criminal behaviour order, breaching a dispersal notice and begging.

Jamie Rose, of Charter Row.

Rose has been remanded into custody and will appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.