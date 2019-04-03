Man caught with spice in Sheffield was wanted for no-show at court

A man who was caught with spice in Sheffield was already wanted for failing to appear at court accused with possession of the drug.
Officers arrested the 36-year-old near Sheffield Cathedral, and when they searched him they found several packs of what is believed to be spice.
READ MORE: Shots fired on two Sheffield streets within moments of each other
Spice is a synthetic form of cannabis which can leave users in a zombie-like state.
READ MORE: Flybe to cease jet flights out of Doncaster Sheffield Airport
Police, who told how the man was stopped thanks to an ‘excellent spot’ by a city centre PCSO, said: “Another court date looms.”