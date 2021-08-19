Man caught hiding in bin outside Sheffield shops after police chase

The man had run from officers after the car in which he was travelling was stopped and a baseball bat was found inside the vehicle.

PC Lauren Potts said the car had been stopped as it was suspected of being involved in drug dealing.

“We pulled it over and searched the vehicle and its occupants. I found a baseball bat in the back of the passenger seat, which was seized,” she said.

PC Lauren Potts shared the story in her diary of a new recruit

“When the passenger was informed that he’d be coming back to the station for a strip search, he ran! I quickly followed behind my tutor and tried to keep eyes on the suspect. It was a very warm day today, made even hotter by running in a stab vest and full kit.

“We called for backup as we lost sight of him but knew he was still nearby. We then heard over the airwaves that the suspect had been found in a bin outside the local shops and shortly after detained.

“We brought him to the station where my male colleagues conducted a strip search. Nothing was found, but we were aware anything could have been disposed of or swallowed whilst the suspect ran away.

"Both driver and passenger denied the possession of the baseball bat in interview but were reported on summons for any offences found.”