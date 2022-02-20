Man brought to safety from M1 bridge near Sheffield
Emergency services responded to concerns for the welfare of a man on a motorway bridge near Sheffield.
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 10:29 pm
South Yorkshire Police said its officers were called shortly before lunchtime today (20 February) to a concern for safety for a man on a bridge on the M18, near to junction 1.
Officers responded to the incident and moved the man to a safe location.
The road was closed for a short period of time while officers responded, but has since been reopened.