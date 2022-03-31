Man brandished knife after being confronted over theft of meat from Iceland store in Sheffield

Officers have now released CCTV images of a man they want to trace over the incident on Bradfield Road, Hillsborough, at 12.30pm on Friday, March 18.

South Yorkshire Police said a man selected some meat products and placed them in a bag he had with him.

South Yorkshire Police want to trace this man over the theft of meat from the Iceland store on Bradfield Road, Hillsborough

He attempted to pay for a few other items and when a member of staff challenged him about the meat products he pulled a knife from his coat pocket before leaving the store with the stolen items.

The man officers want to trace is 30-35 years-old, slim and has short, brown hair.

Officers believe he may hold vital information about the incident.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 399 of March 18.