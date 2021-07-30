Man being questioned over murder on Sheffield estate
Officers investigating the death of a man on a Sheffield estate have made an arrest.
Police were called last night at 11.55pm to reports that a man had been attacked on Windy House Lane, Manor.
Officers attended the scene and discovered a 42-year-old man who had suffered critical injuries.
Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by specialist officers.
Now, a 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.
Officers remain at the scene and a cordon is in place whilst officers conduct their investigation.
Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer said: “I’d like to offer my reassurance to the local community that we are doing all we can to locate those responsible.
“I understand how shocking this incident will have been to you. Please know that our enquiries continue at pace and we have a dedicated team working tirelessly on the investigation, carrying out CCTV analysis and conducting door-to-door enquiries.
“Our neighbourhood officers will be carrying out additional patrols to provide reassurance. If you see our officers out on patrol, please do go and speak to them, they are there to help and support you.
“We remain keen to hear from anyone with information about what happened. Please call 101 quoting incident number 1000 of 29 July if you have any information which might help our officers."
Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.