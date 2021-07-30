Police were called last night at 11.55pm to reports that a man had been attacked on Windy House Lane, Manor.

Officers attended the scene and discovered a 42-year-old man who had suffered critical injuries.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by specialist officers.

Police have arrested a man following a death on the Manor

Now, a 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

Officers remain at the scene and a cordon is in place whilst officers conduct their investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer said: “I’d like to offer my reassurance to the local community that we are doing all we can to locate those responsible.

“I understand how shocking this incident will have been to you. Please know that our enquiries continue at pace and we have a dedicated team working tirelessly on the investigation, carrying out CCTV analysis and conducting door-to-door enquiries.

A murder investigation has been launched on the Manor estate in Sheffield

“Our neighbourhood officers will be carrying out additional patrols to provide reassurance. If you see our officers out on patrol, please do go and speak to them, they are there to help and support you.

“We remain keen to hear from anyone with information about what happened. Please call 101 quoting incident number 1000 of 29 July if you have any information which might help our officers."