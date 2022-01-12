Man beaten with golf club by attackers who stole his off-road bike in Sheffield

A man was seriously injured when he was beaten with a golf club by two attackers who then made off with his motorbike.

By Alastair Ulke
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 7:30 am

The robbery took place at around 2pm on January 2 in the Wharncliffe Side area of Sheffield as the victim, 31, was riding his off-road bike.

While he was on Brightholme Lane, two men in a black Vauxhall Corsa began to chase him.

The victim fell from his bike and the two men exited their car.

They assaulted the victim by beating him with a golf club, causing him to suffer serious injuries.

The men then stole the victim’s bike and fled the scene in the direction of Main Road - one offender in the Corsa and the other riding the bike.

The victim was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

An investigation has been launched and officers now want to speak to anyone who may have information about what happened.

Call 101 and quote incident number 14/10939/22.

