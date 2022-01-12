The robbery took place at around 2pm on January 2 in the Wharncliffe Side area of Sheffield as the victim, 31, was riding his off-road bike.

While he was on Brightholme Lane, two men in a black Vauxhall Corsa began to chase him.

The victim fell from his bike and the two men exited their car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man on an off road bike was chased by two men in a black Vauxhall Corsa who then beat him with a golf club.

They assaulted the victim by beating him with a golf club, causing him to suffer serious injuries.

The men then stole the victim’s bike and fled the scene in the direction of Main Road - one offender in the Corsa and the other riding the bike.

The victim was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

An investigation has been launched and officers now want to speak to anyone who may have information about what happened.