Officers who are investigating the assault today released CCTV pictures taken from the tram as part of their enquiries.

Police have been told that a group of women followed the victim, described as a 30 year old man, onto the tram at Castle Square tram stop.

They were then reported to have assaulted him by punching, kicking and stamping on him, causing injuries to his head, legs, back and face.

Police investigating an assault on a man by a gang of women want to speak to these men

The assault was said to have happened on Monday November 8 at around 9.05pm.

Police in the city centre have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers now want to speak to the individuals pictured in the CCTV images in connection to the incident as they may be able to assist with enquiries.”

Call 101 quoting investigation number 14/174909/21.

Police investigating an assault on a man by a gang of women want to speak to this man